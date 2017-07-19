Deaths in Kildare, July 19 2017

Cathal Mulhall – 16 Geraldine Road, Athy

The death has occurred of Cathal Mulhall, formerly 16 Geraldine Road, Athy. Reposing at his parents residence, 16 Geraldine Road, Athy from 2pm tomorrow, Thursday July 20 with rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Jim McAllister – Celbridge

The death has occurred of Jim McAllister of Celbridge on July 17. He passed away peacefully after a short illness and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Jim (Seamus) was the beloved husband of the late Martha, dear father of Paul and Karen and devoted grandfather to Gill, Emma and Sam and brother of the late Fr. Sean. He will be missed by his loving family, brother Leo, sisters Mary and Ann, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Sally, extended family and friends. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge tomorrow, Thursday July 20 arriving for Requiem Mass 11.30 o'clock followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan.