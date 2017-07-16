Kildare girl guides off to biggest international event yet

Local Kildare Girl Guides are counting down the days until the start of the biggest ever Girl Guide camp to take place in Ireland.

There are 14 days to go until Iggnite 2017, which will see 1,800 Girl Guides from 12 different countries camp under canvas in the grounds of Rockwell College, Cashel, Co Tipperary from 30 July to 6 August 2017.

There will be 10-16 year-old girls in attendance from all Kildare and Ireland as well as Girl Guides from the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, Georgia, Zimbabwe and St Vincent and the Grenadines,England, Scotland and Finland.

“After two years of planning, we’re excited to be in the final days of the countdown until camp takes place,” said Camp Chief Jenny Gannon who hails from Newbridge.

. “We can’t wait to welcome all the girls and introduce them to the different kinds of fun and adventurous activities they’ll be taking part in during the camp.”

Activities will include kayaking, horse-riding, water obstacle courses, building rafts and rockets and playing quidditch as well as drama, music, body confidence, yoga, meditation and coding workshops.

“The girls will also learn how to advocate for gender equality and to stand up for refugees and, by learning about the Sustainable Development Goals, it is hoped they will be enthused to make a difference in their local communities and overseas,” says Ms Gannon.

“Guiding aims to ignite a social and environmental conscience in our members from age five-plus while they take part in team-building and problem-solving games and challenges. They learn how to speak out on issues that concern them and how to inspire others to take action too.

“Our overall aim is to see our members become responsible citizens of the world; that is part of our ethos. Guiding is also a wonderful place to make friends for life.”