BREAKING: Two killed in Kildare house fire
Overnight blaze caused two deaths
File photo
Two men have died at a house fire at Tully East, outside of Kildare town.
The alarm was raised at 2.40am this morning, and the scene was attended by the Fire Service, gardai and ambulance personnel.
The bodies of the two deceased – one man in his 30s and the other in his 70s – were discovered in the house.
The scene has been preserved pending technical examination by the gardai.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on