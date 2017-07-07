Former Clane Health and Leisure centre sells for more than expected at auction
The former Clane Health and Leisure centre has exceeded expectations at auction.
It sold for €302,000 as part of the recent Allsop online property auction, after attracting 55 bids online. The reserve range on the property was €190,000 to €210,000.
The two-storey property with parking extends over 1,485 sq m.
