Someone in Kildare has scooped a tidy lotto winning!

Did you buy a lotto ticket in the Curragh Camp recently?

Well, you could be half a million euro richer!

The National Lottery have confirmed a ticket bought at the Centra Store on Market Square in the Curragh Camp scooped last night’s Plus 2 draw.

Punters are being ask to check their tickets.

The numbers drawn were 13, 19, 22, 25, 26, 30 and the bonus number 9.

Owner of the Centra Store Bronagh McCarthy, said: "It’s just fantastic, we are absolutely over the moon knowing that one of our customers has won half a million euro in our store.

"The winner could be absolutely anybody, we have no idea. It is a very busy store with the Curragh Camp on our doorstep but we also have a lot of customers from the surrounding areas of Kildare Town and Newbridge.

"We wish them well with their winnings and we hope that they can pop into the store and join us with our celebrations today."