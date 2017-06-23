Dunlavin girl Amy Cunningham scoops coding award for Buzzy Hive Project

A Wicklow pupil scooped a top national award with her project on bees.

Amy Cunningham from Dunlavin won a Future Makers Award at this year’s CoderDojo Coolest Project Awards, sponsored by Virgin Media and its parent company Liberty Global.

Amy built a special beehive called Amy’s Buzzy Hive, which monitors the activities of bees, using sensors and a special software.

Her project was selected as a winner from over 1,000 projects developed by young people from 17 countries. She is a pupil in Scoil Nioclais Naofa National School in Dunlavin.

The inspiration for Amy’s project stems from her concern that bees and our food sources are under threat - as much of the world’s food production depends on pollination by bees.

Her creative invention provides data which could help to save bees from extinction by knowing better how they are getting on in the hive and monitoring the quality of their honey production (a key sign of bee health).

Anna Maria Barry, head of public relations at Virgin Media said; “This is a very impressive project by Amy which shows the fantastic creativity and thoughtfulness of our young people in Ireland. She has demonstrated a very caring and conscientious approach to environmental concerns and to the future of one of the world’s most important insects, the honey bee.

“Liberty Global and Virgin Media are proud to have once again sponsored the Coolest Projects event organised by CoderDojo. In the competition, young coders are invited to identify a social issue, create a solution and make a better future.”

More than 15,000 people attended the event in Dublin’s RDS.