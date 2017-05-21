Permission sought for 46 new Allenwood homes

Permission is being sought for 46 new homes in Allenwood.

JAJ Construction Ltd wants to build two four-bed semi-detached dormer bungalows, 32 three-bed semi-detached two storey dwellings and 12 four-bed two storey detached dwellings at The Willows.

The application was lodged on May 11. Submissions can be made until June 14 and a decision is due on July 5.