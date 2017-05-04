Plans lodged for 207 homes near Kildare town

Plans have been lodged for 207 news houses at Greyabbey on the Nurney road out of Kildare town.

The application was submitted to Kildare County Council on April 28. Submissions can be made by June 1 and a decision is due on June 22.

Greyabbey Investments Limited wants to build a mixed use development of residential homes and a two storey childcare facility on the 10.2 hectare site.

The plans include six five-bed two storey homes, 81 four-bed two storey houses and 120 three-bed two storey houses.

The proposed development will also provide car parking spaces and access via the Nurney Road, with additional works to the Nurney Road including a right-hand turning lane, pedestrian crossing, traffic calming, alterations to existing footpaths and verges, and provision of cycle paths.

The council is currently validating the application to make sure all the documentation is in order. This happens with every planning application before it can be processed.