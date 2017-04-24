Kildare County Council HQ turning green for month of May

For the month of May, the Oak Tree outside Kildare County Council headquarters in Naas is turning green, as part of 'See Changes' 5th annual Green Ribbon campaign.

Chief Executive of Kildare County Council Peter Carey and Mayor Ivan Keatley, along with local Kildare County Councillors were in attendance of the launch outside Áras Cill Dara this afternoon.

The Green Ribbon campaign aims to change minds about mental health by prompting hundreds of events and thousands of conversations all over Ireland during the month of May each year.

Between now and the end of May, 500,000 ribbons will be distributed to homes, workplaces, schools, colleges and communities all over Ireland to encourage people to talk about mental health.

The Green Ribbon will be available for free at the following locations in Kildare:

Boots, Units 1 & 2, Dublin Road, Naas

Boots, Unit 1, Monread Road Shopping Centre, Naas

Boots, Units 14-15 Whitewater Shopping Centre, Cutlery Road, Newbridge

Riverbank Arts Centre, Main Street, Newbridge

Libraries throughout Kildare.