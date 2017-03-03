Public meeting at Keadeen Hotel

An open meeting will be held in the Keadeen Hotel on Thursday March 9 at 7pm to discuss an ambitious five-year initiative that will enable more creativity in Kildare.

The idea is to place culture and community at the core of public policy for 2017 - 2022.

A dedicated Culture and Creativity plan for Kildare will be compiled by Creative Ireland and Kildare County Council,

The idea behind the meeting is to share details about the programme and explore opportunities to increase access, engagement and collaboration in the local arts, heritage and creative industries.

According to organisers this meeting is one of several that will be held over the next four weeks.

A network of highly experienced librarians, arts officers and heritage officers has been set up across all 31 local authorities to lead on each county’s Creative Ireland Programme to share ideas, develop collaborations and explore opportunities for increased investment in local arts, culture and creative industries. Marian Higgins has been appointed Creative Ireland co-ordinator for Kildare County Council.

This year will also see a special focus on children and young people with the specific objective of fast-tracking the Charter for Arts in Education, to increase access and participation for children in high quality arts and culture experiences.