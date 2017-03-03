Champagne trip to France up for grabs at Punchestown

Break out the glad rags, ladies, because there’s a luxury trip to France on offer at Punchestown this year for the Best Dressed Lady.

The winner of the Bollinger Best Dressed prize will bag a VIP trip for two to the private Bollinger estate and its new champagne libraries in France, a two-night stay in Reims, the capital of the Champagne region, Michelin-starred dining and a luxury overnight stay in Paris plus a champagne lunch, a private chauffeur, business class flights

The Punchestown flat racing festival this year takes place from Tuesday, 25, to Saturday, 29, April.

To top it all off, the bubbles will be flowing for a year for the winner, as she will receive a 12-month supply of the famous Bollinger Special Cuvée.

The search for the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady will be held over the first four days of the Punchestown Festival, when judges and style scouts will be tasked with finding the most stylish ladies in attendance and selecting a number of finalists each day. The daily winner will then progress to the grand final on Ladies’ Day, Friday, April 28.

Finalists on each day will receive a €100 Topflight voucher, a bottle of Bollinger Champagne and other exclusive goodies, while the overall winner each day will also receive a custom-made Montgomery Millinery hat worth €250 and a €200 Topflight voucher.