Deaths in Kildare March 2 2017

Maura Boothman (née Fitzgerald) - St. Raphael’s Manor, Celbridge, Kildare



Boothman (nee Fitzgerald) (St. Raphael’s Manor, Celbridge) February 28, peacefully, at home. Maura, beloved wife of Bernard and dear mother of Helen, Paul, Tony, Kathleen and Annmarie. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, brother Gerry, sister Eithne, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home today Thursday March 2 with prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Friday morning March 3 at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.