Treatment fund for daughter of Newbridge woman jumps €200,000 overnight

An online fundraising appeal by teenager Shan Tynan which went viral over the weekend has attracted approximately €200,000 since yesterday.

Shan, whose mother Leona is from Newbridge, needs specialist care for a rare cancer condition at an estimated cost of €500,000 in a hospital in Texas. And in a video posted in the past few days she pleaded "I don't want to die".

And thanks for the generosity of the public nationally and in Kildare, that figure is now heading for €575,000.

Ms Tynan has, in the past few hours, thanked the public for their generosity.

