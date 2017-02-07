All aboard the Athy love boat

Athy Boat Tours will be hosting special Valentine Tours which will operate Saturday to Tuesday, February 14, and the following weekend Saturday 18 and Sunday 19, 2017.

The Valentine's Tour is a two hour 'love boat' tour departing at 11am and 2pm.

The boat "Freedom on the Water" will take passengers along the Barrow Navigation taking in stunning sights, scenery and features during the tour.

According to tour operators "whether its a private charter or tour with your loved one enjoy a memorial Valentine celebration. Enjoy a glass of Prosecco and Strawberries while surrounded by breathtaking views.”

For more information contact athyboattours@gmail.com or call 087 4335350. To book now log onto www.athyboattours.ie