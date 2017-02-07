Home of elderly man targeted for cash in Athy

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after an house in Rockfield in Athy was raided for cash on Wednesday, February 1. The elderly occupant left to go to the shops between 2.20pm and 3.20pm and when he returned the house had been broken into through a forced rear window.

A substantial amount of cash was stolen from a jacket pocket. Contact Kildare garda station on 045 527730 with any information.