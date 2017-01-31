Athy Ring Road plans take shape

All of the documentation required for the Athy Ring Road planning application approval has been submitted to the Department of Transport and to the National Transport Authority.

The issue was raised at this month’s Athy Municipal District meeting, which was held on Monday, January 23 last in Monasterevin.

“All members agree that this is progress,” said Cllr Aoife Breslin.

“The message is that this will become a reality.”

Cllr Mark Wall requested that the mock up drawings for the new ring road be made available to the public via the Kildare County Council website.

Last week, €1 million was allocated by the Minister for Transport Shane Ross for the Athy Southern Distributor Route as part of an allocation of €18.9m for Kildare Roads.

It is anticipated that the Ring Road will be opened by 2020. The 3km stretch of road, once it opens, will alleviate congestion from up to 15,000 vehicles a day travelling through Athy town.

Delay times at junctions onto the main street in the town could be reduced massively when the long awaited inner relief road is finally completed. The next stage of the process will invovle the compulsory purchase orders and environmental impact statements which will be published to start the formal planning process with An Bord Pleanala.

Councillors, at a meeting before Christmas, viewed a model of the impact that the road will have on traffic flow through the town once the relief road is opened.