Saturday shocker as Sash lose to Celbridge; Raheens toppled by Kilcock

Saturday produced two big shocks in both the senior and intermediate football championships.

At St Conleth’s Park, champions Sarsfields, bidding for their third title in a row in the Joe Mallon Renault SFC, were beaten by Celbridge, while in the Court Yard Hotel Leixlip intermediate championship hot favourites Raheens, were forced to give way to Kilcock.

Both losers however are still in the championship but now must get through to the quarter finals through Round 3 of their respective grades.

Elsewhere their winds for Athy, Carbury, Confey and Confey.

RESULTS:

Joe Mallon Motors SFC Round 2: Celbridge1-15 Sarsfields 0-12; Athy 5-12 Clane 0-10; Carbury 0-25 Maynooth 2-13; Confey 1-18 Eadestown 2-7.

Court Yard Hotel Leixllip IFC Round 2: Two Mile House 1-17 Straffan 3-10; Kilcock 2-11 Rahens 0-15.

Tom Cross JFC: Caragh 3-11 Rheban 1-11; Rathcoffey w/o Cappagh.

All Ireland Minor ‘B’ Hurling semi final: Meath 2-22 Kildare 2-15.

All Ireland U21 ‘B’ semi final: Wicklow 0-15 Kildare 0-13.