No complaints as Lilies lose by three to Armagh

Kildare crashed ouenit to Armagh in Croke Park this evening by three points in a game that for long periods could have gone either way but in the end Kieran McGeeney’s men were deserved winners.

Armagh led by three at the break and while Kildare came back to take the lead there was no denying Armagh in the end.

Scorers:

Kildare, Niall Kelly 0-2, Kevin Feely 0-5 (5 frees), Paddy Brophy 0-2, Keith Cribbin 0-2, Ben McCormack 0-1, Mark Donnellan 0-1 (free), Fergal Conway 0-2, Danial Flynn 0-2.

Armagh, Andrew Murnin 1-1, Gavin McPartland 0-3, Jamie Clarke 0-4, Aidan Forker 0-1, Niall Grimley 0-2 (2 free), Stefan Campbell 0-1, Rory Grugan 0-2 (1 free), Brendan Donaghy 0-1, Eathan Rafferty 0-1, Joe McElroy 0-1.

KILDARE

Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly Mick O'Grady, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, David Hyland, Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely cpt., Paul Cribbin; Fergal Conway, Paddy Brophy, David Slattery; Niall Kelly, Daniel Flynn, Ben McCormack. Subs: Cthal McNally for Ben McCormack (45 minutes);

utes); Fionn Dowling for David Slattery; Mark Hyland for Peter Kelly; Cian O'Donoghue for Keith Cribbin (black card 59); Eamonn Callaghan for Niall Kelly (64 m); Tommy Moolick for Daniel Flynn (67 minutes).

ARMAGH

Blaine Hughes; James Morgan, Charlie Vernon, Paul Hughes; Mark Shields, Brendan Donaghy, Aidan Forker; Stephen Sheridan, Niall Grimley; Aaron McKay, Stefan Campbell, Rory Grugan; Jamie Clarke, Andrew Murnin, Gavan McParland. Subs: Joe McElroy for Aaron McKay (38 minutes);

REFEREE

Derek O'Mahoney, Tipperary