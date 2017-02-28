Try crepes with a twist this Pancake Tuesday

Piper’s Hill Community College Transition Year student Meadhbh O’Meara gives us a run-down on the history of Pancake Tuesday, plus some great ideas for toppings.

The historic part of Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is that it is feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

Lent was traditionally a time of fasting and on Shrove Tuesday, Christians went to confession and were “ridden” of their sins. They ate pancakes to fill up before the fasting, and to get rid of their food in preparation for Lent.

To make pancakes, you need:

Ingredients:

25g/4oz plain flour

A pinch of salt

1 egg

300ml milk

Oil for frying

How to:

Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl. Make a well in the centre of the flour, break in the egg and add some of the milk. Beat well, gradually pouring in the rest of the milk and mix in the flour to make a smooth batter.

Pour batter into a jug. Brush a frying pan with oil. When the pan is hot, give the batter a stir before pouring a thin layer onto the pan. Fry until brown, flip and fry on the other side too.

Pancake Tuesday is one of the best times of the year, and instead of using the normal lemon and sugar, here’s a list of toppings you need to try to change up your pancakes this year…

Try some toppings

Fruity pancakes: if you’re being healthy this year, instead of adding a topping you could add in a handful of blueberries, strawberries or raspberries into the above pancake mix to add a fruity sweetness to your pancakes.

Marshmallows, crumbled digestive biscuits and chocolate/nutella: the opposite to the above recipe, for this topping you need to have a massive sweet tooth.

Savoury: if you don’t really like the sweetness of adding sugary things to your pancakes, why not have a savoury meal instead? You could add bacon and eggs, mushroom and spinach, ham and cheese or pizza toppings.