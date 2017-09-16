Plenty of music at the Moat this autumn

Music and comedy you will certainly know and love is coming to the Moat Theatre, Naas, this autumn.

The Moat is delighted once again to welcome back comedian Conal Gallen in a brand new show How’s Your Father? on Saturday 16 September 8 pm

Father and son team, Conal and Rory Gallen have written what they they believe is their funniest comedy play to date! Great salt-of-the-earth comedy that lives up to comedy loved by any Mrs Brown's Boys fans (for 16+).

The theatre is excited to announce two late comers to their calendar.

Barbara Dickson will perform on Wednesday, October 25.

She is renowned and admired for her mix of musical theatre and 20th century songs.

She tours with the immensely talented Nick Holland, who plays keyboards and sings bringing you a mature mixture of sublime old and new songs for every taste. Barbara’s hits include I Know Him So Well.

Route 66 return to the theatre on Friday, October 27. After entertaining at The Rose of Tralee, the 16 piece North Kildare based big band has received standing ovations at theatres all over Ireland.

The feedback from audiences has been exceptional with the “great mix of music” being the most common compliment. Their Live in Concert Show takes the audience on a trip from the 40s right up to date and includes hits from Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Cher, Joe Dolan, Tina Turner, Tom Jones and Adele among others.