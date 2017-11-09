Kildare scientist drives science bus across Europe

Mark Langtry from Celbridge is a Theoretical Physicist working in the Science Gallery in Trinity College, who is currently driving a science bus across Europe aiming to teach school children about science in a fun, interesting way.

The bus will visit five countries and is currently at the National History Museum in Brussels. While in Brussels Mark visited the European Parliament in acknowledgement of his receipt of funds from the EU Horizon 2020 programme.

He is pictured here with visiting former science teacher Marian Harkin MEP whom he briefed on his project.