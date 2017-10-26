Kildare town's children charity Sensational Kids launch new website

Children’s charity Sensational Kids in Kildare town has launched its new website.

The charity provides affordable and accessible child development services for children of all abilities, including those with special needs and other developmental delays.

The website was built free of charge by Naas based Website Design company Graphedia.

The collaboration between Sensational Kids and Graphedia came about when Sensational Kids was invited to do a presentation about its work to the Kildare Chamber of Commerce. One of the people listening to the Sensational Kids CEO Karen Leigh as she delivered her presentation was Niall Reck of Graphedia. He instantly offered to build a new website for the award-winning charity as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

“We were blown away with the generosity of his offer and even more delighted with the end results,” said Karen.

“We run an online child development shop as a fundraiser for our early intervention services for children so our website is critical to our funding streams. Since the new website went live recently we have noticed a steady increase in sales from our online child development shop, which is helping us with our fundraising goals. We really can’t thank Niall and his team at Graphedia enough for everything they have done for Sensational Kids.”

Niall Reck of Graphedia said Karen’s presentation inspired him to make his offer to build the website.

“When I heard Karen’s presentation I was inspired to offer her and Sensational Kids whatever services they needed. I saw an opportunity to improve on the website that they had and to make it more user friendly. The challenge was to build a website which has a bespoke design, promotes the services of Sensational Kids, has payment integration, includes a blog, accepts donations and promotes events with a ticketing option.”