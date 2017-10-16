Kildare top spots on show at the RDS

Top business tourism buyers from around the world will experience the best that Kildare has to offer when the county is placed in the spotlight at Connect 17 in the RDS this week October 17 to 18.

Kildare Tourism Board have brought a partnership of 17 Kildare businesses together on a superb stand which will sell the Kildare Experience to attendees at the biggest event of its kind in the country.

And the Kildare brands will be taking part in a series of meetings with hosted meetings and incentive tourism buyers over the two-day event.

“The 17 partners on the stand will be working together selling the County Kildare experience to the attendees at the event,” said County Kildare Tourism Development Manager Aine Mangan.

“We will be making individual presentations to delegations from the US, Canada, the Benelux countries and Germany, as well as a presentation and trade chats with the national corporate incentive association and a host of other set appointments.”

Among the well-known Kildare brands and businesses taking part are Newbridge Silverware, Kildare Village, The Curragh, Naas and Punchestown Racecourses, Osprey Hotel, Glenroyal Hotel, Clanard Court Hotel, Barberstown Castle, The K Club, Killashee Hotel, Bartons Transport and Mondello Park.

The Taste of Kildare Foodscapes section of the stand will feature select food providers from around Kildare including Fallons of Kilcullen, Silken Thomas in Kildare, Hartes of Kildare and Lock13 Sallins.

“It is fantastic to have this calibre of businesses aboard and involved in working together for the furtherance of the Into Kildare initiative,” said Aine.

“It features over 230 exhibitors, and with the partnership package that we have put together, Kildare will be at the heart of the process over the two days.

“The meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions industry (MICE), and showcasing county Kildare to the buyers at this event is vital to the future expansion of tourism industry in our county.

“Tourism plays a major part in the economy of the county, with over 550 enterprises involved in accommodation and food services in Kildare employing 5,500 people."