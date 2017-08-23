Filming for Kildare town's LARK to take place this Sunday

This Sunday, LARK take on the filming of a new music video to announce the new production team for their next production of Into the Woods.

Filming will take place in Tiger Lily’s night club which falls under the Silken Thomas umbrella this Sunday, 27 August from 8.30am to 6pm.

To join in the fun and magic of movie making, they are looking for clowns, musicians, jugglers, Irish dancers and more.

According to director Pádraig J Dunne they want people with an unusual talent or hobby in the performing arts to get in touch and come along.

Contact Director Pádraig J Dunne (086) 0592511 for more information or just come along on the day.