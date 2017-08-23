Rathangan woman appointed as new Kildare tourism manager

Kildare native Aine Mangan has been appointed as the new Tourism Development Manager of Kildare Failte, the tourism board for county Kildare.

Originally from Newtown, Rathangan, Aine has a wealth of experience in hospitality and golf operations, sales and marketing both nationally and internationally after working with major management companies around the world.

She has worked with Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland, The Grove near London (managed by Troon Golf), Riffa/Royal Golf Club in Bahrain (managed by Gleneagles Golf Development) and with Forte Hotels.

More locally, Aine has worked with Carton House, established the Dublin East Coast Golf Alliance and is the Irish representative for the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO).

“I am very proud and excited to take up this role in promoting County Kildare where I am from and live,” said Aine. "I am fortunate to have a great Board of Directors to work with to deliver Kildare Tourism’s 2020 Vision.

“Tourism plays a major part in the economy of the county, with over 550 enterprises involved in accommodation and food services in Kildare employing 5,500 people. Our goal at Kildare Failte, is to oversee and support the creation of an additional 1,500 direct and indirect jobs within the hospitality and tourism across the county by the end of 2020."

Aine says she believes that tourism in Kildare is everyone’s business and that its proximity to Dublin – the sixth most popular city breaks destination in Europe – offers significant opportunities to expand the county’s existing tourism offering via the Into Kildare brand.

Kildare County Council CEO Peter Carey said that Ms Mangan was ideally placed to direct and co-ordinate the county’s tourism expansion plans.

“Aine has a long history in top-level tourism management, and will oversee our plans to capitalise on the strength of Kildare’s location, its rich natural heritage, and its horse racing and golfing attractions,” he said.

Aine is the daughter of Johnny and Maura Mangan.