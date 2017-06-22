Gardai seize €40,000 worth of drugs in Athy

Kildare gardaí seized €40,000 worth of drugs from a house raid in Athy yesterday, Wednesday, June 21.

Gardai carried out the search at Castlefield Garter Lane Athy at 6pm.

Approximately 50 cannabis plants found at different stages of growth with an estimated street value of €40,000.

Growing equipment, chemicals, bags and a vacuum packer were also found.

One man in his 30s was detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.