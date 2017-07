Gardaí in Clane are seeking witnesses to an assault in Clane in the early hours of Sunday, July 9.

An ambulance was called to the scene, outside Manzor's pub, after a male attaccked another male around 2.00am in the morning.

The injured party, who is in his late 30's, received injuries to the side of his head and required medical treatment.

The Clane Garda number is 045-868262.