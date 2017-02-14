Kildare property profile: Stylish family home for sale by the canal in Naas

Copperfield House is approached by a recessed entrance through electric gates to a gravel drive with gardens laid out mainly in lawn enclosed by trees and hedges offering a private secluded setting.

The mature gardens are a feature of the property which also has the benefit of a tarmacadam enclosed tennis court, detached garage with office and fronts onto the canal.

Built c.1991 extending to c.3,400 sq. ft. of spacious family living accommodation benefiting from PVC double glazed windows, oil fired central heating, oak fitted kitchen and solid fuel stove.

Situated in a much sought after location on the Newbridge Road out of Naas only a short drive the M7 Motorway access at Junction 10 providing a speedy access to the City along with the bus route on the Newbridge Road and the commuter rail service from Sallins station direct to the City centre. Naas has a wealth of amenities closeby with restaurants, pubs and shopping to include Kalu, Harvey Norman, Currys, Powercity, B & Q, Woodies, Tescos, Super Valu, Argos, Boots, Lidl, Aldi and Heatons to name but a few. Local sporting activities include GAA, rugby, soccer, tennis, hockey, golf, racing and leisure centres.

On entering the house you have the entrance hall with double doors leading to a spacious sittingroom, with fireplace and sliding patio doors to rear garden. Adjacent to the sittingroom is a livingroom with oak floor, brick fireplace with solid fuel stove and door leading to kitchen with oak built-in ground and eye-level presses and tiled floor, open plan to the diningroom with oak floor and patio doors to a wooden deck. Off the diningroom is a familyroom and utility. Also on the ground floor there are 4 bedrooms, 3 with built-in wardrobes, one ensuite and a family bathroom. Upstairs is a very large landing area with 3 bedrooms off and office and another main bathroom.

This is an ideal family home in a much sought after location on the periphery of town on its mature site and must be viewed to be appreciated.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550, who are guiding €695,000 who can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.