Top WIT prize for Athy woman

BSc (Hons) in Pharmaceutical Science student at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) Oyinda Adewale has been announced as the winner of the Research Project Presentation Prize winner for 2016.

The prize was awarded to Oyinda and one other student for excellence in presentation and understanding of the literature review aspect of their research project.

Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, Oyinda is a former student of Athy Community College.

Explaining what this award means to her, Oyinda said, “It means a lot to me, as it helps me to encourage others as to why nothing is impossible. My literature was based on organic chemistry, a particularly difficult module for me, or so I thought, but as the year went on it started making sense and I had to present my review to about 9 scientific lecturers which was extremely tough as I thought I would be completely thrown off and confused. Everything went extremely well and the reaction I got was incredible, never did I think I would win this award so it’s a motivation for me to never stop trying because even impossible says I’m possible.”

The awards were sponsored by the Pharmaceutical and Molecular Biotechnology Research Centre (PMBRC) at WIT and Dr Niall O’Reilly Centre Manager said, “We are delighted to sponsor the prizes for the best research project presentation. The 4th year project is an important opportunity for students to develop research skills and apply the knowledge learned in their studies to date. The PMBRC has supported 4th year students in their research projects over the last number of years and look forward to continuing this into the future.”

Kildare students interested in following in Oyinda’s footsteps can find out more at one of WIT’s upcoming open days. WIT is running two open days at it’s new €20m WIT Arena. The schools’ open day takes place on Friday, 20 January.