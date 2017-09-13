WATCH: Kildare Town LARK's video audition call for Into the Woods

Kildare town’s LARK’s latest production is a quirky audition call for their 2018 production of Into the Woods.

The audtions will be held on Sunday, September 24 next at the Academy boys School from 11am onwards.

WATCH:

There was an open call for the shoot for the video which is a parody from the movie LALA Land recorded by the cast on Sunday 27 August last in Kildare town.

The shoot shows the fun and magic of movie making, with clowns, musicians, jugglers, Irish dancers, Brendan Behan and even Miss Monroe can all be spotted in the crowd.

Contact Director Pádraig J Dunne (086) 0592511 for more information.