Search on for Kildare Cinderella cast

Kilcock Musical & Dramatic Society have announced that its 2018 pantomime will be Karl Harpur's “Cinderella.”

The show will be staged from January 10-14 next year.

But the search for cast and chorus is starting early next month.

The show will be directed by Dominic Reid with Andrew Docherty & Mairead McKenna as joint musical directors.

Fiona Shirran will guide up the choreography talent.

Registration for the chorus will take place on Sunday, September 3, at 2pm in St. Joseph’s Hall.

Auditions for the principal characters will take place on Sunday, September 10. One can E-mail kilcockms@gmail.com with subject: Cinderella Auditions, for more information on characters, receipt of audition parts and audition times.

A registration fee of €5 will apply on the day.

Registration will be followed by a fun, group singing workshop.

All those wishing to join chorus are invited to attend, register and take part in the group activities.

Junior chorus members must be 12 years of age on/before January 1, next.

A persons under the age of eighteen must attend on registration day with their parent or guardian. Only those who attend on the day will be eligible for chorus.

There is an expectation that all those on stage will sing, dance and perform as part of a group.

Spokesperson, Sharon Murphy, said that chorus spaces are limited and urged anyone interested to make sure they register with the Society on September 3.