The Swing Cats at the Moat Theatre, Naas

The Story of Swing, performed by the Swing Cats comes to The Moat Theatre Naas on February 4.

The show is a musical timeline of swing classics from the 1920s to the modern day, featuring the music of Louis Armstrong, Fred Astaire, Bobby Darin, The Rat Pack, Michael Buble, Paolo Nutini and more. It’s a theatrical and energetic show performed by a band that’s in demand, The Swing Cats.

They are a live swing band with a difference; their set list is made up of the more uptempo hits from the swing dance era.

While still immersed in the music of Luis Prima, The Ratpack and Luis Jordan as their main influences, The Swing Cats have put their own unique contemporary twist on this music which has given them a unique brand of high energy swing dance music that gets all ages moving.

Lead by charismatic front man Luke Thomas on lead vocals, the mildly eccentric Charco Bernard on piano, Steady Simon Mc Veigh on the double bass, Dennis Skully on Saxophone, Eoghan Cooke on Trumpet and Dave Ringo Keegan on the big bass drum.

The show is on Saturday, February 4, and tickets can be booked on www.moattheatre.com.

Doors for the performance are at 8pm and tickets are €22.