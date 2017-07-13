PHOTO GALLERY: Colm Cooper visits Athgarvan GAA

Athgarvan GAA Club welcomed Colm 'The Gooch' Copper to their premises on Sunday morning July 9 where the legendary Kerry player and now RTE Sunday Game pundit, conducted a coaching session for over an hour with the club's young up-and-coming stars.



The club thank Michelle MacDonald for managing to arrange one of the greatest players ever to grace a GAA field to conduct a session, no doubt The Gooch paid a visit to the (nearly) equally as famous Donnelly's Hollow close to the Athgarvan GAA headquarters.



Colm met with the various age groups and their individual coaches where he imparted some of his extensive knowledge of the game.



A great morning for all concerned, thoroughly enjoyed by players and mentors alike, and, hopefully, by the great man himself.

PHOTOS: Adrian Melia