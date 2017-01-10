PHOTO GALLERY: Paul Galvin launches new Osprey gym

Kerry footballer turned fashion designer Paul Galvin officially relaunched the Osprey Hotel’s Fitness and Leisure centre last

Saturday.

Guests had the chance to examine the revamped facilities and take part in fitness challenges, while later in the afternoon, DJ Ray Shah got the crowd going with his uptempo playlist.

“It’s great to see this wonderful development, it’s a great job and isn’t it brilliant to see so many people working out here on a

Saturday afternoon,” said Galvin as he cut the ribbon.

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill and some of the Lilywhite players will be at the gym next Saturday afternoon, January 14, for some more fitness challenges and to meet and greet members of the public.

The team are expected to be at the Osprey from 1.30pm next Saturday.

Photos: Tony Keane