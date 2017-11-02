PHOTO GALLERY: N Conlan and Sons launch new Naas Jaguar and Land Rover showrooms

Special guests included Brendan Grace

The official opening of N Conlan & Sons Jaguar and Land Rover showrooms took place at Newhall, Naas on Friday evening, October 27.

Special guest, comedian Brendan Grace was present. Sinead Kane from Youghal, Co. Cork, who recently completed seven marathons in seven continents in seven days was also in attendance. 

Photographer Tony Keane was there to capture this fantastic night.