Jane Boyle, Theresa Rooney, Angela Ryan

Grace, Anne, and Jenny McGinn, Eadestown pictured at the Kildare & Leighlin Dioceses Family Day Picnic

Mary Quigley, Frances Walsh

Marie Keane, Mary Ryan, Aoife Doyle, Margaret Hoban, Bernie McGinn, of the Kilteel / Eadestown Comhaltas Céilí Band, who entertained on the day.

Fr. Liam Lawton, and Fr. Tom Lalor, with Fr. Willie Byrne PP of Kill.

Pascal Moore, Tiernan McGrattan, Ciaran McGinn, Dave Carroll, Donal white, Colm McGrattan, of the Kilteel / Eadestown Comhaltas Céilí Band, who entertained on the day.

Cait Cullen, Clane, co-organiser of the Beatification of Blessed John Sullivan of Clongowes, at the Picnic.

John Forde, Thomas Deans, and Celine Byrne

Bishop Denis Nulty, pictured with Kevin and Lisa Marie Duffy (front) young Hamish and Sadie Duffy, John Dooley and little Edith Duffy, and Ann Dooley, from Monasterevin, at Family Day Picnic.

Kildare & Leighlin Dioceses Family Day Picnic, at Punchestown Racecourse, Sunday, August 27.