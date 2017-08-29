PHOTO GALLERY: Buried for 1,200 years - skulls, jewellry and burial chambers

The skull of the Castlesize dog, with excavation on-going in background.

The burial of a ‘slaughter hound’ in the drying chamber of a cereal-drying kiln, where were constructed by farmers to dry the grain after harvest, to stop it from rotting.

The skull of the Castlesize dog, immediately after excavation

The kiln following excavation of the dog skeleton. Note red oxidation of the subsoil, resulting from the heat of the kiln. Burial of the dog in the kiln suggests that he was a very special dog to its owner.

Excavating a post-medieval millrace at Osberstown. The millrace probably also functioned as a decorative landscape feature in the grounds of Osberstown Demesne. Osberstown House is visible in the background.

David Bayley, IAC Excavation Director, excavating a prehistoric ring-ditch at Newhall. Some cremated human bone was recovered from the fill of the ditch and a cremation pit was also discovered close-by.

Possible Jew’s Harp, but detailed assessment is required to confirm either way. This iron object will be x-rayed, which will reveal the original form of the object beneath the rusting. X-ray will be undertaken in advance of conservation and as part of the conservation process for the object by a professional finds conservator.

An aerial view of the dig, with Sallins in the background.

A cluster of iron smelting furnaces discovered at Osberstown. Iron ore was smelted using charcoal as a fuel. The resulting block of iron would still contain impurities and would have to be treated further with heat and hammering to convert it into an iron ‘billet’, which in turn was worked by a blacksmith into iron tools.

Archaeologists from Irish Archaeological Consultancy excavating a fulacht fiadh at Osberstown. These were prehistoric sites where water was heated in a trough using red hot stones, for cooking and possibly for a variety of other functions, including sauna and processing of fleeces.

The base of a charcoal-production pit, half excavated at Osberstown. Wood was burned in a clamp to create charcoal. The burning was undertaken in an oxygen-starved environment, which converted the timber into charcoal, rather than ash. Charcoal was needed to reach the higher temperatures required to smelt iron ore – up to 13000C.

A post-medieval road under excavation in Osberstown, immediately north of the Grand Canal. This public road originally extended across a fording point in the River Liffey, but the route was severed after the construction of the Grand Canal and Leinster Aqueduct in 1783. The road was then used for farm access and as a route from the brick-fields to the Grand Canal.

Eight/ninth century AD copper alloy brooch pin, recovered from fill main enclosure ditch at Castlesize early medieval settlement complex. Would have functioned as decorative dress- fastener.

The base of a brick-kiln being excavated in Castlesize townland. This kiln probably dates to the latter half of the eighteenth or early nineteenth century – this was prior to the commercial manufacture of stamped bricks of more uniform size.

A cereal-drying kiln in Barrettstown townland. With inclement summers (like at present) in medieval times, farmers had to construct cereal-drying kilns to dry the grain after harvest, to stop the grain rotting, sprouting, of growing mould, over the winter and storage time.

A brick-field road in Barrettstown townland. This road would have led from the brick-fields to the Grand Canal, for onward shipment of bricks by barge. A surfaced road was required, as the carts were rutting into the subsoil (note foreground). The road surfacing was created using waste from the brick-kilns – ‘green’ bricks, cracked brick fragments, slag and dust.

The base of two charcoal-production pits, half excavated at Osberstown.

IAC archaeologist, Damian Matusiak, excavating a large, deep pit in the interior of the ninth century enclosure complex at Castlesize.

Student engineer, William Dunne, standing at the causewayed entrance to the Castlesize enclosure. Note the two large post-holes that were dug to accommodate the large timbers of an entrance door or gateway.

The base of a wooden wall, or palisade, at the Castlesize enclosure site.

One of the main enclosure ditches under excavation at Castlesize.

A small metal strap recovered from one of the main enclosure ditches at Castlesize. Note that each of the square panels is decorated with a ‘Bridget’s Cross’ style design.