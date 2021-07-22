WATCH: Faitíos, a short film shot in Carbury, to screen at Galway Film Fleadh

A short film shot in the former Bord na Móna plant in Kilpatrick, Carbury, has been selected to screen at the Galway Film Fleadh this weekend.

Faitíos (The First Fear) is the debut film from Fizz & Chips Productions: a Dublin and Kildare-based company who work across stage and screen. Producer Orlaith Ní Chearra is from Kilcock, and the film was funded by Kildare County Council and Creative Ireland.

Martha Fitzgerald directs the story set in an abandoned asbestos processing plant, where two teenagers reluctantly execute a task they have both been dreading. It stars Ross Fitzpatrick and Molly Mew.

Faitíos is an Irish language coming-of-age film that plays with filmic genre and deals with the themes of culturally-inherited sexual shame, adolescent anxiety, and growing up in a post-crash Ireland.

The film will screen as part of the Irish Talent: New Shorts Six: Fiction section of the festival. The package of six films featured will be available to stream remotely within Ireland from 2pm this Saturday, July 24, for a 48-hour period.

Tickets at €7.50 can be purchased HERE.