WATCH: First look at Electric Picnic's brand new Freetown
All roads lead to Stradbally
Electric Picnic is just days away and the Leinster Leader is behind the scenes in Stradbally for a sneak peak.
Freetown is brand new to the festival, a city of sorts beside the Salty Dog in the former Oscar Wilde campsite.
Inside you will find different stages to explore including Spike Island, Providencia, The Cabaret all jam packed!
Have a first look in the video above.
