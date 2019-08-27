WATCH: First look at Electric Picnic's brand new Freetown

All roads lead to Stradbally

Leinster Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie


Electric Picnic is just days away and the Leinster Leader is behind the scenes in Stradbally for a sneak peak.

Freetown is brand new to the festival, a city of sorts beside the Salty Dog in the former Oscar Wilde campsite.

Inside you will find different stages to explore including Spike Island, Providencia, The Cabaret all jam packed! 

Have a first look in the video above.