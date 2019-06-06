WATCH: Newbridge Musical Society in action as they prepare for tonight's June Fest show
Riverbank Arts Centre
Newbridge Musical Society were heralded for their great performance last night and are looking forward to another great night tonight at the Riverbank Arts Centre.
There’s a great variety of music and comedy so it’s sure to be great entertainment for all ages.
Tickets are €15 and are available from the Riverbank box office at www.riverbank.ie or 045-448327.
Check out the video above to see them in action.
