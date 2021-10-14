IRELAND WEATHER: Rain set to return in coming days according to latest Met Eireann weather forecast

Rain is set to make an unwelcome return in the coming days according to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann.

According to Met Eireann, it will turn more unsettled in the coming days with rain forecast for today, Friday and Saturday before better weather spreads across the country on Sunday. Temperatures are also set to approach 20 degrees in some areas on Sunday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for today from Met Eireann says that any mist and fog will clear tomorrow morning to leave a mix of cloud and some bright spells. There will be a good deal of dry weather but scattered patches of drizzle will develop through the afternoon, with a band of rain pushing into Ulster and north Connacht later in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze, occasionally fresh in the northwest.

On Thursday night, a band of rain will push south across Ireland, fragmenting as it pushes south with only small amounts of rain expected across southernmost counties. A clearance will move in across northern counties and it will turn noticeably colder there. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in the north but 8 to 12 degrees in the south.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann says that the weather looks set to be rather cloudy across some southern counties on Friday with a few patches of rain and drizzle. Across many central and northern counties it will be largely dry and bright with spells of sunshine. Temperatures ranging 10 to 13 degrees in northern counties and 14 to 16 degrees in the south with mostly light southeast breezes.

On Friday night, rain will develop in the southwest, extending northeastwards over the country during the course of the night accompanied by freshening southeast winds. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees across north Ulster early in the night but milder conditions extending nationwide later in the night with temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees by dawn on Saturday.

According to Met Eireann, there will be a damp start on Saturday with outbreaks of rain in many areas along with some mist and drizzle. Somewhat drier and brighter weather will extend from the west during the afternoon but the rain may linger in the northeast of the country for most of the day. A mild day with highs of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Mild and breezy on Saturday night but with a good deal of dry weather. Some mist and drizzle will affect hills and coastal areas of the southwest and west. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, current indications suggest Sunday will be a mild and breezy day. There'll be some patchy light rain on southern and western coasts and hills. However, across much of the country, it looks set to be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in fresh and gusty south or southwest winds. Outbreaks of rain are expected on Sunday night.