WATCH: Tommy Callaghan previews Kildare's 2021 GAA Football season

The waiting game is almost over with competitive intercounty football on the horizon once more this week after a long Covid-19 layoff. Iconic Newspapers, of which the Leinster Leader and Kildare Now are a part, has produced a pullout publication which is in papers and on the shelves this week.

The 2021 Allianz Football League kickstarts the football season for 2021 this weekend with the All-Ireland Championships slated for the summer months.

The championship will work as it did last year with no back door. Provincial champions will be drawn to play each other in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan has been chatting to Donn O'Sullivan about the 2021 season for Kildare as Jack O'Connor takes charge of his second full term as senior football boss.

Pick up your 'Over The Bar' pullout football championship supplement in this week's Leinster Leader.