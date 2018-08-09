WATCH: Celebrations continue for Kildare U20 All-Ireland Champs!
The team have drank the pubs in the county dry this week
It's safe to say the celebrations have continued well into the week for the Kildare U20s.
The team were crowned All-Ireland Champs on Sunday last after defeating Mayo on a scoreline Kildare 1-18 Mayo 1-6.
There was a full house in McTernan's pub in Kilcullen run by Mary and Mick Masterson on Tuesday afternoon last when a sing-song kicked off.
