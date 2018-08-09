WATCH: Celebrations continue for Kildare U20 All-Ireland Champs!

It's safe to say the celebrations have continued well into the week for the Kildare U20s.

The team were crowned All-Ireland Champs on Sunday last after defeating Mayo on a scoreline Kildare 1-18 Mayo 1-6.

There was a full house in McTernan's pub in Kilcullen run by Mary and Mick Masterson on Tuesday afternoon last when a sing-song kicked off.

