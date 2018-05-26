WATCH: Returning officer Maura McIvor announces the result of Kildare South's referendum vote

The referendum count took place in Punchestown earlier today

Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie


READ ALL REFERENDUM COUNT COVERAGE IN OUR LIVE BLOG: Kildare votes overwhelmingly to repeal the Eighth Amendment in abortion referendum #8thRef

WATCH: Scenes of relief and joy at Punchestown as Kildare votes to repeal the Eighth Amendment