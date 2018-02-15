WATCH: Councillor calls for action on flooding at Newbridge estate

A local councillor has called for action on a flooding problem at a Newbridge estate.

"Can the Council clarify if it has any plan to prevent future flooding in Belmont Green and if it acknowledges the video showing worrying levels of flooding already occurring in close proximity to homes," asked Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy.

She is due to raise the matter at the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting next Wednesday, February 21.