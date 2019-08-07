WATCH: Kildare skateboarding dog hopes to win Nose of Tralee competition

Watch Kildare wonder dog, Mia as she displays her skateboarding talents in advance of the Nose of Tralee competition.

The four-year-old Cavachon will be representing Kildare and the Naas based dog’s chief minder is 13-year-old Ciara Andrews.

Voting on the competition started on August 6 and after 6pm on August 27, Ciara and her family, parents Brid and Niall, and siblings, Eoghan and Laura, will know how many votes she has got.

Click here to vote

Mia will turn five on August 31 and can do many tricks.

“She is a very sweet dog with lots of personality. She is very clever and a great dog,” said Ciara.

“She can jump on the skateboard without falling off and it moves,” said Ciara.

How long did it take to train Mia? It did not take long at all.

Ciara told us she trained with Mia on a concrete surface: “She picks everything up very quickly.”

Mia has a huge wardrobe consisting of many many bandannas, collars, bows, leads etc.

She has achieved over 7,000 followers on her Instagram account @miaprincessofagility where the family share photos of their adventures.

Mia has been a social media influencer for many brands and is currently modeling for some companies.

“Mia is a huge part of our lives and we don’t know what we’d do without her,” said Ciara.