WATCH: Naas students examine effects of Cola on calcium levels at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Two students from St. Mary's College in Naas are hoping to be crowned the winner of the 55th Annual BT Young Scientist Exhibition at the RDS, Dublin.

Lucy Reilly and Sarah Rowland examined how different brands of Cola effect the calcium levels of bones for their project.

The students aimed to find out if Cola affects how much calcium is in the bones and find out if this is caused by phosphoric acid. The found it caused calcium levels to decrease.

The girls tested brands like Coca Cola and Pepsi for the project.

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Kildare students put heartburn remedies to the test at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Naas students compare processed to raw honey at BT Young Scientist Exhibition