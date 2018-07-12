WATCH: Kildare super fan, John Paul Wright has got behind the Lilywhites with his latest song 'Newbridge or Nowhere'

Coill Dubh's John Paul Wright has done it again.

The Kildare man who penned the Euro 2016 anthem – ‘Dance in France’, is back with another inspired tune in support of the Lillywhite's campaign titled 'Newbridge or Nowhere'.

The song documents the Lily's battle with Croke Park and the epic victory over Mayo. It is sung by Ciaran Connaughton of Bunoscionn and comes with an inspiring video.

John Paul runs an Irish pub in Salzburg, Austria. His Euro song’s success hurled him into the international spotlight earning him a video blog on Sky News.

He was even given a regular slot on the channel throughout the tournament thanks to his song, “Will we dance, will we dance, will we dance in France?”, which he wrote after the Ireland/Bosnia game in November 2015.

Check out his latest tune - 'Newbridge or Nowhere'