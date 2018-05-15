WATCH: Take a peak inside this delightful Ballitore Georgian house with links to Shackleton

Griesemount House at Ballitore is set on 3.5 acres and is on the market for offers over €850,000.

Jordan Town and Country Estate Agents have just been instructed in the sale of this delightful Georgian house built in the 1800s by the Shackleton Family (the Antarctic Explorer Ernst was a grandnephew of the original George Shackleton).

The vendors have lived in Griesemount for over 35 years, having bought it from Sarah Van Stade, mother of Frederica Van Stade - the world famous mezzo soprano.

They have greatly improved the living accommodation as well as adding a sunroom/breakfastroom. Containing over 420 sq.m. of living accommodation, it is now a perfect and manageable family home.

The accommodation includes four reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, six bedrooms (three ensuite), main bathroom, laundry and storage rooms. To the rear is the old Coach Yard/Mews house which includes two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen and reception room (c. 1,265 sq.ft.).

Griesemount is situated just outside the village of Ballitore and is very easily accessible via the M9, 16km Kilcullen, 22km Newbridge, 35 km Naas, 66km Dublin City and 74 km Dublin Airport.

There are many original Georgian features with the stairwell at the centre of things and all rooms leading from there. Refurbished sash windows have working shutters, and the home is blessed with timber panelled doors, fanlights and Georgian cornicing, centre roses and floor tiles.

There are formal drawing room and sitting room, period fireplaces, corniced ceilings and recessed sash windows. The bright kitchen overlooks the garden with wonderful views of the River Griese, and the sunroom which is a more recent addition has access via French doors to the terrace and gardens.

Griesemount stands on 3.5 acres of gardens and grounds including a few paddocks and overlooks the River Griese.

There are many mature trees including beech, oak and Spanish chestnut and the second largest tulip tree in Co. Kildare. There is also a lovely walled garden currently the home of a few geese and hens.

For sale by Private Treaty Jordans are inviting offers in excess of €850,000, viewing strictly by prior appointment, phone 045-433550.

Griesemount House, Ballitore

The rear of the property

One of the splendid rooms