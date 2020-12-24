WATCH: A Christmas Message from St Brigid's Cathedral, Kildare, featuring Celine Byrne and a host of Kildare artists

A special Christmas message recorded in Kildare Cathedral has been released this Christmas Eve.

The professional recording features music from Kildare's world-renowned soprano Celine Byrne; 12-year-old Eva Whittaker from Clane, star of the Wolfwalkers animated film; Piano Man John Forde from Naas and the Newbridge Gospel Choir.

Bishops Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin and Pat Storey of Meath and Kildare also deliver poignant and hopeful seasonal messages.

The 23-minute event was shot in the beautiful setting of the ancient cathedral, and coordinated by the Kildare Projects Group. "Reaching out to those at home and abroad to share this experience at what is a very poignant time for many, when the Christmas story of hope is so badly needed," said Cllr Suzanne Doyle on behalf of the group. " We hope that the shared experience can unite us in spirit if not in person."